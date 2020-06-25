Karur Vysya Bank net profit rises 40% at Rs 84 crore in Q4

Total business of the bank stood at Rs 1,07,591 crore as of March 31, 2020, while total advances and total deposits were at Rs 48,516 crore and Rs 59,075 crore, respectively.

Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has reported a 40% increase in its net profit at Rs 84 crore for the fourth quarter of FY20, compared to Rs 60 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Total income of the bank grew to Rs 1,803 crore from Rs 1,746 crore, registering a growth of 3.3%.

Net interest income was at Rs 591 crore, while the non-interest income stood at Rs 347 crore, up by 27% from Rs 273 crore during Q4 of the previous year, said a press release by the bank.

Total business of the bank stood at Rs 1,07,591 crore as of March 31, 2020, while total advances and total deposits were at Rs 48,516 crore and Rs 59,075 crore, respectively.

Net NPA dropped by 106 bps to 3.92% to Rs 1,809 crore from 4.98% (Rs 2,420 crore) a year ago, and the gross NPA reduced by Rs 237 crore (down 11 bps to 8.68%) to Rs 4,213 crore (Rs 4,450 crore as on March 31,2019). The provision coverage ratio improved by 1204 bps and stood at 68.90%, the release added.