  • MORE MARKET STATS

Karnataka Bank to emerge as digital bank of future, says CEO Mahabaleshwara

By: |
September 03, 2021 2:28 PM

The city-based leading private sector lender Karnataka Bank is poised to emerge as the 'digital bank of future' with end-to-end digital solutions for all its banking activities, bank CEO and managing director M S Mahabaleshwara said on Thursday.

karnataka bankThe bank has declared a dividend of 18 per cent at the meeting.

The city-based leading private sector lender Karnataka Bank is poised to emerge as the ‘digital bank of future’ with end-to-end digital solutions for all its banking activities, bank CEO and managing director M S Mahabaleshwara said on Thursday. Addressing the 97th annual general meeting at its head office here through video conferencing, he said powered by its IT-driven wholistic transformation ‘KBL Vikaas,’ the bank is now preparing for the second phase under ‘KBL NxT’ concept to have end-to-end digital solutions for all banking activities, according to a bank press release here.

The bank is celebrating its centenary year during 2023-24 and a lot of IT-driven innovative and far-reaching initiatives to mark the celebration are already lined up to lay a strong foundation for the second century of the bank, he said.

Related News

The bank has declared a dividend of 18 per cent at the meeting. The 97th AGM was presided over by bank chairman P Jayarama Bhat. All the directors of the bank, executives and shareholders participated through the virtual forum, the release said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Karnataka Bank to emerge as digital bank of future says CEO Mahabaleshwara
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s PNB asks tribunal to quash Jet Airways’ rescue plan
2Imperative to ensure orderly growth of account aggregator ecosystem: RBI
3Equitas SFB launches digital FDs on Google Pay in tie-up with Setu