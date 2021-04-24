Karnataka Bank aims to grow at 12% in FY22

The intent is to minimise the concentration on large corporate borrowers and to ensure continued sustainability, it said.

Karnataka Bank on Saturday said it is targeting to grow its business at 12 per cent to over Rs 1.42 lakh crore in the current fiscal year and will gradually increase the share of retail loan in its portfolio. In a communication to shareholders, the bank said it strives to see 2021-22 as a year of excellence on the back of its healthy business growth, ‘Cost-Lite’ liability portfolio and strengthened fundamentals.

“For the new Financial Year, the Bank is planning to grow its business at a moderate 12 per cent to take the total business turnover (i.e. total of Deposits and Advances) to around Rs 1,42,500 crore,” it said. As a realignment strategy in its advances portfolio, the private sector lender said it has been eyeing credit exposure of minimum 50 per cent to retail, 35 per cent to mid corporates and not more than 15 per cent to large corporates.

The intent is to minimise the concentration on large corporate borrowers and to ensure continued sustainability, it said. “The bank has been moving towards the said direction in a sustainable manner. Besides, the yield on the retail and mid corporate advances has been better than the large corporates and also, the risk is widespread across the portfolio than that of concentration in the case of large corporate exposure,” Mahabaleshwara M S, Managing Director & CEO, Karnataka Bank said.

He said COVID-19 came as a challenge in 2020-21 along with the “M-cap related misleading campaign against the private sector banks, including our bank by a section of media”. Regarding the Supreme Court’s order on not levying any interest on loans during March-August period of 2020, the lender said it already made ex-gratia payment of difference between compound interest and simple interest for these six months to the eligible borrowers in accordance with RBI directive.

In case of remaining accounts, the penal or compound interest charged on the borrower accounts may have to be refunded and adjusted towards next installment due within a reasonable time from the date of Supreme Court order dated March 23, 2021. “Further, with the vacation of stay order, NPA marking has also resumed,” it said.

Mahabaleshwara said in spite of turbulent banking environment and unforeseen hurdles, the bank has been able to sail through 2020-21. On the way forward, he said the bank is striving hard to see Karnataka Bank among the top three in the peer group by focussing on a healthy, consistent, sustainable and remunerative business and by continuing the efforts in recovery process.