  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jana Small Finance Bank ties up with Axis Securities to offer investment services

By: |
April 7, 2021 11:41 AM

Jana Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced its tie up withAxis Securities to offer investment services through 3-in-1 account.

jana small bankThe 3-in-1 account integrates Savings Bank Account maintained by Jana Small Finance Bank & Demat and Trading Accounts maintained by Axis Securities, a joint statement said.

Jana Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced its tie up with Axis Securities to offer investment services through 3-in-1 account.

The 3-in-1 account integrates Savings Bank Account maintained by Jana Small Finance Bank & Demat and Trading Accounts maintained by Axis Securities, a joint statement said.

Related News

This account will make it easier for customers to transfer funds quickly, reduce paperwork and most importantly provide a single seamless platform to invest in various investment instruments including Mutual Funds, SIP, equities and other investment avenues offered by Axis Securities, it was stated.

MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Banksaid,Ajay Kanwal, said: We believe the key attraction for Jana customers will be mutual funds SIP where they can invest a pre-decided amount every month in MF scheme of their choice.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Jana Small Finance Bank ties up with Axis Securities to offer investment services
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI raises Paytm, wallet accounts limit to Rs 2 lakh; allows RTGS, NEFT connectivity to payment operators
2IIFL Finance expects 15% AUM loan growth in FY22
3Analysts expect high slippages in banks’ Q4 results after SC verdict