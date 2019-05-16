Jammu and Kashmir Bank Q4 net rises 7-fold to Rs 215 crore

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 2:56:14 AM

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Wednesday reported a seven-fold year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit to Rs 214.80 crore in the March quarter, led by strong operational performance.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Q4 net rises 7-fold to Rs 215 crore (Website image)Jammu and Kashmir Bank Q4 net rises 7-fold to Rs 215 crore (Website image)

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Wednesday reported a seven-fold year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profit to Rs 214.80 crore in the March quarter, led by strong operational performance. The bank posted a net profit of `28.41 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The March quarter net profit contributes to almost half of the total net profit of `464 crore in FY19.

Total income of the bank grew 40% y-o-y to `2,473.47 crore in the quarter ended March 31 from `1,764 crore. Operating profit stood at `600 crore in Q4FY19 against `266 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NIIs) rose to `931.26 crore in the March quarter, 42% higher than `655 crore in Q4FY18 and 5.6% more than `881.63 crore in Q3FY19.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Jammu and Kashmir Bank Q4 net rises 7-fold to Rs 215 crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition