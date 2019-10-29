IOB puts Kolkata-based Jai Balaji Industries’ NPA account up for sale to recover Rs 187 crore

"IOB invites bids from (securitisation companies) SCs/(reconstruction companies) RCs/banks/NBFCs/(financial institutions) FIs for sale of non-performing assets as per the list during the third quarter of the financial year 2019-20," said the bank's stressed assets management department in a tender document.
State-owned Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has invited bids to sell one of its non-performing asset accounts in order to recover dues of over Rs 187 crore. The Kolkata-based borrower Jai Balaji Industries Ltd, which is into steel business, has an outstanding of Rs 187.10 crore to the bank.
“IOB invites bids from (securitisation companies) SCs/(reconstruction companies) RCs/banks/NBFCs/(financial institutions) FIs for sale of non-performing assets as per the list during the third quarter of the financial year 2019-20,” said the bank’s stressed assets management department in a tender document.
The bank said this is the first lot of non-performing asset accounts to be sold during the ongoing quarter of the current financial year. The auction, to be held under the Swiss Challenge method, will take place on a cash-plus-security receipt basis, it added.
After submitting expression of interest and executing a non-disclosure agreement with the bank, the interested entities may conduct due diligence in two week, IOB said. The process of e-bidding is scheduled for November 18.
