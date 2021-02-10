IOB nets Rs 213 crore profit; says it’s matter of time it comes out of PCA

IOB, which was under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA), said it has been posting profits for four consecutive quarters and almost fulfilled all the requirements to come out of the PCA.

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 212.87 crore for the third quarter of FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 6,075 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The bank has recorded an increase of 11.3% in its total income to Rs 5,786.54 crore as against Rs 5,197.94 crore. IOB, which was under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA), said it has been posting profits for four consecutive quarters and almost fulfilled all the requirements to come out of the PCA.

Speaking to media persons after releasing the earning performance, through virtual mode, Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, IOB, said the bank plans to come out of PCA by focusing on recovery, low-cost deposits and less capital consuming advances.

“For the last four quarters, we have been making profit consistently. When compared with Q3 performance of FY20, there was a marked improvement in all key parameters. It is a matter of time for us to exit PCA and is up to the regulator to decide,” he said.

IOB had received a capital infusion of over Rs 8,000 crore in two tranches during the last two quarters of the last financial year, which helped the loss-making bank restart the business with a clean slate. Coupled with recovery and asset-light advances, the bank could achieve profits during the last four quarters.

The MD said there has been perceptible change in NPA levels achieved through recovery measures.

“Currently, the bank has a carry forward loss of Rs 17,500 crore. Our aim is to recover at least Rs 1,000 crore per quarter. In the first quarter of FY21, we recovered about Rs 200 crore due to lockdown, followed by Rs.760 crore and Rs 1,055 crore, respectively. Going forward, the focus will be on recovery in excess of Rs 1,000 crore and it will add to our bottom line,” he said.

According to him, IOB has evolved a policy of not taking fresh exposures in stressed sectors while the bank had exited from accounts in the stressed sectors, wherever feasible.

During the quarter, gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) reduced to Rs 16,753 crore from Rs 23734 crore and stood at 12.19% as against 17.12% and net NPA was contained at Rs 3,905 crore, as compared to 7,087 crore, which was 3.13% as against 5.81%. The provision coverage ratio improved to 91.91% from 86.20%.

While interest income contracted to Rs 4,244 crore from Rs 4,352 crore, other income rose 82.36 % to Rs 1,542.82 crore. Net interest margin stood at 2.45%.

He said around Rs 18,000 crore worth NPAs are awaiting NCLT’s resolution, while Rs 3,000 crore assets was expected to be restructured.

IOB had board’s approval to raise up to Rs 5,500 crore capital. He said the bank needed only Rs3,000 crore and the timing of the issue will be decided at a later date.