IOB net profit jumps 170% to Rs 327 cr in Q1 on rise in other income, robust recovery

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Tuesday reported a 170% jump in its net profit to `327 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal as compared to Rs 121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The bank has attributed the growth in the bottom line to an increase in other income and a robust recovery during the quarter. The total income of the bank stood at Rs 5,155 crore as against Rs 5,234 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Speaking to media persons in a virtual interaction, Partha Pratim Sengupta, MD & CEO, IOB, said after making losses for 18 quarters, the bank has started making profits since the March 2020 quarter, and this quarter it added around Rs 200 crore to the profit. “We have been making profits and have fulfilled all the requirements to come out of the prompt corrective action. The regulator is examining as we have furnished all the details,” he said, adding that it is now for the RBI to take a call on it.

Interest income of the bank stood at Rs 4,063 crore for the quarter as against Rs 4,302 crore, while non-interest income was at Rs 1,092 crore as compared to Rs 932 crore due to increase in other income.

He said the bank could make a decent recovery in the first quarter despite the impact of the second wave of the pandemic. “While fresh slippage was at Rs 1,158 crore, cash recovery was itself to the tune of Rs 1,130 crore, offsetting the impact of bad assets,” he said.

IOB’s gross NPAs stood at Rs 15,952 crore, with a ratio of 11.48% as against 18,291 crore with a ratio of 13.90%. It achieved a total reduction in NPAs of Rs 1,616 crore in Q1FY22 as against the NPA reduction of Rs 1,969 crore.

Net NPAs were at Rs 3,998 crore, with a ratio of 3.15% as against Rs 6,081 crore, with a ratio of 5.10%, a decline of Rs 2,083 crore in absolute terms. Provision coverage ratio improved to 91.36% from 87.97%.

Sengupta said the bank has approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore as tier I capital, Rs 1,000 crore as tier II bonds and will look to raise funds as and when required. “As of now, we are comfortably capitalised with CRAR of 15.48%. First we will try to raise the tier II bonds by November, and later on will decide when to go for tier I funds,” he said.

On the advances growth, he said the bank will go for an incremental increase of Rs 14,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore, over the last year. “While retail, agri and MSME sector will be our focus area, corporate book needs to be also grown. Though we will be cautious, we will go for rated corporate entities,” he said.