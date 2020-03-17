Investment in Yes Bank not for RoI, says SBI chairman

The public sector bank and seven other lenders have invested Rs 10,000 crore in Yes Bank

State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Rajnish Kumar on Monday said that investment in troubled private lender Yes Bank was made to provide price stability to the financial system, and not for returns. He was speaking on the sidelines of SBI Card listing on Monday. He said: “investment in Yes Bank by SBI and other banks is not based on return on investment (RoI) principles but guided by providing price stability to the financial system.” Yes Bank disclosed on Saturday that the public sector lender had invested Rs 6,050 crore in Yes Bank. This investment, however, is lower than earlier commitment of SBI to invest Rs 7,250 crore in Yes Bank.

The public sector bank and seven other lenders have invested Rs 10,000 crore in Yes Bank. While ICICI Bank and HDFC have invested Rs 1,000 crore each in Yes Bank, Axis Bank has invested Rs 600 crore in the troubled private lender. Similarly, Kotak Mahindra Bank has invested Rs 500 crore, and Federal Bank and Bandhan Bank invested Rs 300 crore each. IDFC First invested Rs 250 crore.

The government disclosed on Friday that investors would not be able to sell 75% of their holding in Yes Bank for three years. Yes Bank on Saturday posted its worst ever results for a private bank, by disclosing quarterly loss of Rs 18,564 crore. The gross non-performing loans (GNPAs) stood at 18.87% of the total loans. In absolute terms, gross NPAs remained at Rs 40,709 crore.