INTERVIEW | At the moment, 10% credit growth looks difficult, says SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar

Slowing economic growth has dented the growth prospects of India’s largest lender. State Bank of India’s credit growth is unlikely to exceed 10% for FY20, Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI, told reporters. Its earlier guidance had pegged credit growth at 10-12% for FY20. However, on the upside, the bank may recover Rs 7,000 crore from three large accounts in the March quarter, if all goes well, Kumar said. Edited Excerpts:

Where do you see credit cost in the current quarter?

If you look at the current quarter (March 2020), provisioning will come down substantially for two reasons. One, on the corporate side, slippages would be very nominal. Two, we have given some analysis of accounts in the ICA (inter-creditor agreement). In ICA, the total provision requirement in the worst-case scenario is not going to exceed Rs 1,100 crore. This is in respect to those accounts where NCLT filing has not been done and there is an effort to resolve these, and in the entire list of 32 ICA accounts, only two accounts are standard, and the fund-based outstanding is just rS 493 crore. We look at our SMA (special mention account)-2 and SMA-1 list, there is a huge improvement in the SMA-2. So, going forward, there is no big-ticket loan in sight which is likely to slip. And corporate slippages are very much under control, retail slippages other than agriculture, and partially to some extent SME, all our slippages are very much under control.

Ultimately, if we talk about March 2021, whatever the slippage is, we provide 70% as a ground rule and then write-backs (happen). So, it is difficult to give you an idea, but the way I would look at it is that whatever is our slippage ratio, our credit cost would be 70%. I believe that, in March 2020, agriculture will be also completely taken care of, and we are expecting some clarification on the guidelines from the RBI.

Even in the March quarter, the (corporate) slippages will not exceed Rs 1,200 crore. There is no new addition to ICA list. From January 1, the threshold has been now reduced to Rs 1,500 crore (as per RBI’s June 7 circular). So, the overall scenario in the corporate book has changed now to be very normal. No large-ticket loan is under stress. Retail loans are doing very well. In SME, there has been no major change. Agriculture is something (in) which we have seen Rs 3,000 crore average slippage in every quarter and it may not exceed that.

So, we are looking at a number of slippage of not exceeding Rs 5,000-6,000 crore in the March 2020 quarter. And, going forward also, if we maintain the same trend then slippage, the expectation is that we should be able to have a normalised number of anywhere between Rs 30,000-35,000 crore (for the full year). Our major slippage is from HFCs (housing finance companies). If you look at our slippages, whatever improvement is there, is on account of recovery and upgradation — Rs 7,000 crore has been regularised and Rs 3,000 crore upgraded.

Could you elaborate on SBI’s credit growth outlook?

Our credit growth is around 7%, of which a large contribution is from international book (which grew by about 16%, and that also goes quite a bit to Indian corporates) and retail book. Corporate book, year-to-date, (growth) is still negative. But our sanctions pipeline is quite good. When the disbursements happen, our sanctioned working capital limit utilisation will improve. And, in March, corporate activity also sees a rise typically. So, to reach 10% growth at the moment, looks difficult.

What is your outlook on NIM?

For the quarter, NIM is 3.59% and the average is 3.27%. If we remove the impact of the Essar Steel recovery, NIM for the quarter is 3.37%. I do not see any pressure on NIM because we are managing our cost of deposits very well and passing it on to the repo rate cut to the borrowers. It is a management of the liability side and that is how we are able to protect our NIM.

What has been the impact of Essar Steel recovery?

About Rs 11,000 crore (came from Essar Steel sale). The rise in NII is partially on account of Essar Steel. That impact is 22 basis points (on margins).

What kind of recoveries are expected in Q4 and from where?

One large steel account, which is in very advanced stage of resolution, that itself will give us around rS 4,000 crore. One account where we are expecting another Rs 1,000 crore by March. About `5,000 crore is variable. These may or may not happen. (There is another) textile account (which) will happen. If all three happen, that itself is about Rs 7,000 crore.

Has DHFL been classified a fraud account?

It is not yet declared a fraud account. It is a red-flagged account and we will await a report from the administrator on the transaction audit. So, the minute a position is crystallised, whatever necessary action that has to be taken, will be done.

SBI had bought loan pools from DHFL, in light of ED’s findings that those were fraud, has the bank re-looked at them?

We do a thorough due-diligence at the time of purchase of loan pools. But, we will have a look again in the light of what the ED has said. So, that exercise will be carried (out). We will have a re-look.

Besides DHFL, what has contributed to slippages? In the telecom sector, what is the provision coverage ratio?

There is one account in the renewable energy sector where we had give a standby letter-of-credit (LOC) and we have fully provided in the September quarter itself, and the commitments under the standby LOC were fulfilled in mid-October. So, it has not impacted as far as provisions are concerned. This was also again on the expected lines of almost Rs 2,900 crore. The top two account exposure in telecom are all BBB-rated, or to government-owned entities, plus one much discussed account. We are exposed to everybody. In the top two NPA accounts we are holding a provision of Rs 97.5 crore.