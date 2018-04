With the rate increase, the term deposits of 2 years 1 day-2 years 15 days would earn 1 per cent higher interest at 7 per cent while 1 year 17 days- 2 years will fetch 0.75 per cent higher return at 7 per cent, HDFC Bank said on its website. (Reuters)

Private sector HDFC Bank has hiked term deposits rates by up to 1 per cent on select brackets. With the rate increase, the term deposits of 2 years 1 day-2 years 15 days would earn 1 per cent higher interest at 7 per cent while 1 year 17 days- 2 years will fetch 0.75 per cent higher return at 7 per cent, HDFC Bank said on its website. Similarly, interest rate beyond maturity period over 2 years 15 days up to 5 years have been raised to 7 per cent, it said.

(More details are awaited.)