Intelligence agency seeks threshold for inputs to banks

The Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) has asked public sector banks (PSBs) to approach the finance ministry and fix a minimum loan limit for seeking reports about borrowers, banking sources told FE.

Timely release of information on borrowers by the agency to banks is key to curbing economic offences. This also helps banks expedite big-ticket lending for large projects.

The agency’s response came after PSBs, under the aegis of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), urged it to hasten the transfer of relevant information about borrowers, upon their request, before the sanctioning of large loans.

The lenders also wanted the agency to digitise the entire process to make available crucial inputs on economic offences on a real-time basis. PSBs have already firmed up a 20-point standard format to seek information on borrowers from the CEIB for faster processing.

Also Read| Govt notifies rules for social media grievance appellate committees

Currently, each state-run bank has been sending requests to the CEIB as per its own formats in physical form, as the process isn’t digitised. Consequently, information from the CEIB often comes late, delaying the lending process, even though the agency is supposed to furnish the report within seven days of receiving the request.

“The CEIB has proposed steps to reduce delays in information-sharing with banks. One of the steps is to fix a certain threshold of loan for seeking such report and the frequency with which such reports will be sought from it during a loan cycle,” a senior banker said. “There is also a plan for a mechanism to provide feedback to the CEIB every quarter,” he added.

According to the finance ministry’s guidelines on timely detection, reporting and investigation relating to large-value bank frauds, state-run lenders need to ask for a report from the CEIB on prospective borrowers at the pre-sanction stage itself.

The report usually contains details of the borrowers’ track record, dealings with various financial institutions and possible exposure through related parties, among others.

Also Read| Dabur sharpens focus on F&B to beat inflation

The extant government guidelines also stipulate that banks should seek the CEIB report on the renewal of existing large credit facility and non-performing asset accounts involving an amount of `50 crore and above. However, there is no such threshold for seeking the report on new borrowers, bankers said.

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s annual report, frauds to the tune of `60,414 crore were reported in FY22, down 56% from `1.38 trillion in the previous year. However, the number of frauds rose almost 24% to 9,103 in FY22, compared with 7,359 frauds in the previous fiscal. The central bank’s data considers frauds involving an amount of `1 lakh and above only.’