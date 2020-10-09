  • MORE MARKET STATS

Infibeam Avenues inks deal with Oman’s Bank Dhofar for online payments

October 9, 2020 10:45 AM

Under the agreement, Infibeam Avenues, through its digital payment solution, CCAvenue Payment Gateway Service will process online card transactions of various payment networks for Bank Dhofar and help the bank to authorise online payment for its customers.

The company has said it has expanded its operations in the Middle East by entering Oman to offer payment gateway services to financial institutions.

Fintech solutions provider Infibeam Avenues on Friday said it has inked a pact with Oman’s Bank Dhofar for processing online payments.

“The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Oman’s second largest bank, Bank Dhofar, to offer its acquiring processor services to the bank,” Infibeam Avenues said in a regulatory filing.

