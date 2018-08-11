Indusland bank appoints Akila Krishnakumar, Anil Tiwari as non-executive independent directors
Indusland bank appoints Akila Krishnakumar, Anil Tiwari as non-executive independent directors
The board of IndusInd Bank has approved the appointment of Akila Krishnakumar and Anil Tiwari as non-executive independent directors.
By: PTI | New Delhi |
Published: August 11, 2018 5:34 PM
The board of IndusInd Bank has approved the appointment of Akila Krishnakumar and Anil Tiwari as non-executive independent directors. Their appointment is with effect from August 10, IndusInd Bank said in a BSE filing.