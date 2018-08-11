​​​
  4. Indusland bank appoints Akila Krishnakumar, Anil Tiwari as non-executive independent directors

Indusland bank appoints Akila Krishnakumar, Anil Tiwari as non-executive independent directors

The board of IndusInd Bank has approved the appointment of Akila Krishnakumar and Anil Tiwari as non-executive independent directors.

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2018 5:34 PM
Their appointment is with effect from August 10, IndusInd Bank said in a BSE filing. (Twitter)

The board of IndusInd Bank has approved the appointment of Akila Krishnakumar and Anil Tiwari as non-executive independent directors. Their appointment is with effect from August 10, IndusInd Bank said in a BSE filing.

(To Be Updated)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top