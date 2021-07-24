  • MORE MARKET STATS

IndusInd Bank to raise up to Rs 30,000 cr via equity, debt

July 24, 2021 6:50 PM

The bank proposes to raise up to Rs 30,000 crore or its equivalent amount in such foreign currencies as may be necessary, subject to approval of the shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals, it said.

The funds will be raised on a private placement basis.

IndusInd Bank on Saturday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 30,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt to fund its business growth.

The bank’s board approved a proposal for raising funds through debt securities or equity instruments or convertible debt securities in any permitted mode such as Qualified Institutional Placement or American Depository Receipts or Global Depository Receipts, it said in a BSE filing.

However, the bank did not specify a timeline for raising debt and equity capital.

The proposal will be taken up at Annual General Meeting slated for August 26.

Besides, the board in its meeting approved a proposal to raise authorised capital to Rs 1,000 crore from existing Rs 857 crore.

Last September, the bank had raised Rs 3,288 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the promoter group and select investors.

