  • MORE MARKET STATS

IndusInd Bank records 10 pc loan growth in September quarter

By: |
October 05, 2021 11:44 AM

Net advances stood at Rs 2,01,247 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

IndusInd BankThe bank's deposits also rose by 21 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 2,75,486 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,28,279 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said it has posted a 10 per cent growth in advances at Rs 2,21,821 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

Net advances stood at Rs 2,01,247 crore at the end of the second quarter of the last financial year, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

The bank’s deposits also rose by 21 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 2,75,486 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,28,279 crore in the same period a year ago, it said.

IndusInd Bank’s low-cost deposits — current account and saving deposits (CASA) — stood at 42.1 per cent of the total liabilities during the quarter.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. IndusInd Bank records 10 pc loan growth in September quarter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Federal Bank Q2 deposits, advances grow 10%
2Rupee Co-op Bank seeks govt intervention to resolve problems
3Federal Bank records 10% loan growth in Q2