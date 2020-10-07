IndusInd Bank Q2 deposits grow 10.26%

In a provisional data released on exchanges, the bank said that its deposits grew by 10.26% to Rs 2.28 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.07 lakh crore in the same period last year.
Net advances grew by 2% year-on-year to Rs 2 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.97 lakh crore a year ago.
Private lender IndusInd Bank registered a 10.26% year-on-year increase in its deposits and a 2% rise in its net advances during September quarter. However, the bank’s current account savings account (CASA) ratio in the September quarter declined 100 basis points year-on-year to 40.4%.
In a provisional data released on exchanges, the bank said that its deposits grew by 10.26% to Rs 2.28 lakh crore, compared to Rs 2.07 lakh crore in the same period last year.