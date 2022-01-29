  • MORE MARKET STATS

IndusInd Bank posts 50% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 1,241 crore

Total income of the bank during the October-December period of 2021-22 rose to Rs 9,614.34 crore as against Rs 8,887.28 crore, IndusInd Bank said.

Written by PTI
The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 830.41 crore in the same period a year ago. (File)
IndusInd Bank on Saturday reported a 50 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,241.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2021.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 830.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, the lender witnessed deterioration in its asset quality as the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.48 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2021 from 1.74 per cent by December 2020.

Net NPAs stood at 0.71 per cent as against 0.22 per cent by December 2020.

