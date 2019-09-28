Inditrade Microfinance disburses over Rs 600-cr loans

Supporting the vision of the government on Digital India, he said, the company had launched a completely digitised process at inception.

Inditrade, which secured its micro-finance licence in 2017, has disbursed over Rs 600 crore loans. “We strongly believe that there are significant opportunities in the rural and semi urban areas across states, for a focused micro-finance player to offer unsecured micro business loans,” said Inditrade Group of Companies chairman Sudip Bandyopadhyay in a statement on Saturday.

The company is working with over 1.7 lakh women entrepreneurs and playing a vital role in their success.

“With the country already moving towards becoming a digitised economy, we plan to leverage technology in fulfilling our aim of reaching our customers and catering to their requirement for finance in the most effective and convenient manner,” he added.