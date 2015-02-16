​​ ​
Indian rupee rises 7 paise against dollar in early trade

The rupee strengthened by seven paise to 62.12 against the US dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange...

By: | Mumbai | Published: February 16, 2015 10:13 AM

The rupee strengthened by seven paise to 62.12 against the US dollar in early trade today at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market on selling of the American currency by exporters.

Forex dealers said gains made by other currencies against the US dollar overseas and a higher opening in the domestic equity markets also supported the rupee.

The rupee had ended 12 paise higher at 62.19 against the dollar in the previous session on Friday on the back of selling of the US currency by banks and exporters.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose by 131.93 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 29,226.86 in early opening trade.

