Indian Overseas Bank’s authorises capital raised by Rs 5,000 crore

According to the company’s filing with the exchange, the government of India holds around 92.52% stake in the bank during the quarter ended June 2019.

The Centre has increased the authorised capital of Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) by Rs 5,000 crore, enabling it to shore up its capital adequacy by issuing share capital.

In a statement on Tuesday, IOB said the Central government has increased the authorised capital of the bank from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore through a gazette notification after consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“The increase in authorised capital will enable the bank to take steps to shore up its capital adequacy by way of issue of share capital, including in case of further capital infusion by the government,” it said.

Talking to mediapersons recently, managing director & CEO Karnam Sekar said the bank had sought Rs 6,000-crore funds from the Central government for the current fiscal.

The bank’s board of directors has approved the issue of equity capital during 2019-20 to a maximum extent of 300 crore equity shares with appropriate premium by way of public issue, rights issue, shares to employees, preferential issue and qualified institutional placement. It had received shareholders’ approval for the same in its annual general meeting held on July 10.