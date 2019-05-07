Indian Overseas Bank to raise Rs 850 crore via non-core assets sale

Chennai-headquartered public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday said it plans to raise about Rs 850 crore this fiscal from the sale of non-core assets including properties and investments. The loss-making bank, which is burdened with a major chunk of sticky assets, is currently exploring options for stake sales in joint venture and other entities to augment resources, which could help raise over Rs 445crore. In a statement, IOB said to shore up capital, the bank is looking at all avenues and has been actively pursuing monetisation of its non-core assets. As part of its strategy to unlock assets to raise capital, the bank has identified 32 properties for sale, including prime properties in Singapore and Hong Kong, for a value aggregating to Rs 900 crore, it said. During 2018-19, IOB had sold six properties \u2014 one domestic and five overseas \u2014 for a value aggregating to Rs 129 crore which has helped in accretion to capital. K Swaminathan, executive director, IOB, said, \u201cThe bank with various initiatives has turned around and the capital augmentation through these traditional ways will facilitate it to achieve the targeted profit in FY20\u201d.