Indian Overseas Bank Q4 net loss narrows to 45% to Rs 1,985 crore

Chennai | Published: May 10, 2019 1:30:53 AM

In a statement, IOB said it posted an operating profit of Rs 5,034crore, the highest in eight decades, while its CASA hit an all-time high of 38.30%.

In the third quarter, IOB had posted a net loss of Rs 346.02 crore.

Chennai-headquartered public sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 1,985.16 crore for the fourth quarter of FY19 as against Rs 3,606.73 crore, bringing down the loss by 44.96%. The bank has attributed the loss to increased provisions on NPAs and fraud accounts especially due to backdating of NPAs — with one big account being declared as fraud.

The impact of these two events have been pegged at around Rs 2,150 crore on the provisions, the bank said in a statement.

The total income of the bank, which has been plagued by mounting bad assets and consequent losses for quite some time for now, witnessed a 5.876% drop in Q4 at Rs 5,474 crore as against Rs 5,689 crore.



However, both sequentially and year-on-year, the bank has seen some reprieve on the asset quality front. The gross NPA (GNPA) as of March 31, 2019 reduced by179 basis points and stood at Rs 33,398 crore with ratio of 21.97% as against Rs 35, 787 crore with ratio of 23.76% as of December 31, 2018.

The year-on-year GNPA was also reduced from Rs 38,180 crore with a ratio of 25.28% as of March 31, 2018, the bank said.

Likewise, the net NPA (NNPA) was reduced by 275 basis points and stood at Rs 14,368 crore with ratio of 10.81% as against Rs l7,988 crore with ratio of 13.56%, thus reducing the NNPA by Rs 3,620 crore in absolute terms.

Total recovery registered an increase of 10.18% and stood at Rs 4,102 crore as against Rs 3,223 crore achieved for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The total fresh slippages (other than debits to existing NPA accounts) for the quarter was at Rs 1,402 crore as against Rs 1,790 crore, it said.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 71.39% as on March 31, 2019 as against 64.23% as on December 31, 2018.

Interest income of the bank for Q4 stood at Rs 4,556 crore as against Rs 4,828 crore. Non-interest income stood at Rs 9,178 crore as compared to Rs 987 crore.

