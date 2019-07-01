Indian Overseas Bank gets new MD and CEO- Karnam Sekar

Sekar, who began his career in State Bank of India as a probationary officer, had served Dena Bank as its Managing Director and CEO.

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank Monday said it has elevated Karnam Sekar as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect, replacing R Subramaniakumar. Prior taking up the new role, Sekar RPT Sekar was appointed as an officer on Special Duty and Whole Time Director in April, the city-headquartered bank said in a press release.

Sekar, who began his career in State Bank of India as a probationary officer, had served Dena Bank as its Managing Director and CEO. He had also served State Bank of India as Deputy Managing Director and Chief Credit Officer. Sekar also headed SBI as Manager-Treasury in Johannesburg, South Africa.