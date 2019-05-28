Indian Overseas Bank bets big on ‘bank on wheels’

New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2019

Chennai-based public-sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has launched ‘bank on wheels’ in 14 districts spread across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Vijayawada region of Andhra Pradesh.

Chennai-based public-sector lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has launched ‘bank on wheels’ in 14 districts spread across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Vijayawada region of Andhra Pradesh.

The facility will enable the public, especially senior citizens, to conveniently get doorstep banking facility available at identified locations of the bank’s lead districts, it said.

A dedicated banking correspondent will accompany the vehicle with a micro ATM inside the van to take care of banking services such as account opening, enrolment of customers in social security scheme, passbook printing and other financial inclusion activities. Mobile van services will be facilitated through a pre-announced programme to customers at various locations of each district.

IOB MD and CEO R Subramaniakumar said: “This initiative will help customers develop greater trust in the bank as well as its services and help them forge a long-lasting and positive relation with IOB.”

