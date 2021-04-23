Indian Overseas Bank appoints E&Y as digital consultant

The consultant would help the bank stay more focused on leveraging and adopting new technologies while helping in enhancing the quality of service and delivery to its customers. fe bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has appointed Ernst & Young as digital consultant to achieve the goal of increasing the share of digital services.

IOB said the consultant has been appointed as part of its growth strategy and to transform its banking services into a digitalised form.

