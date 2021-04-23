  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Overseas Bank appoints E&Y as digital consultant

By: |
April 23, 2021 7:41 AM

IOB said the consultant has been appointed as part of its growth strategy and to transform its banking services into a digitalised form.

The consultant would help the bank stay more focused on leveraging and adopting new technologies while helping in enhancing the quality of service and delivery to its customers. fe bureauThe consultant would help the bank stay more focused on leveraging and adopting new technologies while helping in enhancing the quality of service and delivery to its customers. fe bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has appointed Ernst & Young as digital consultant to achieve the goal of increasing the share of digital services.

IOB said the consultant has been appointed as part of its growth strategy and to transform its banking services into a digitalised form.

Related News

The consultant would help the bank stay more focused on leveraging and adopting new technologies while helping in enhancing the quality of service and delivery to its customers. fe bureau

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Indian Overseas Bank appoints E&Y as digital consultant
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Federal Bank partners with neobank Fi to issue a savings account
2COVID-19 vaccination: Vaccinate banking staff on priority basis, Finance Ministry tells states
3MPC minutes: Jump in COVID cases, lockdowns add uncertainty to growth outlook, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das