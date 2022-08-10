Indian fintech market to achieve $1 trillion AUM by 2030: Report

The Indian fintech market touted as the fintech hub globally is estimated to reach assets under management (AUM) of $1 trillion by 2030, up 10-fold from its 2021 size of roughly $100 billion. At the same time, the industry was expected to generate a revenue of $200 billion – also a 10X jump from 2021’s $20 billion, according to a report.

The report titled “$1 trillion India fintech opportunity” jointly published by Chiratae Ventures and EY said payments, digital lending, wealth tech, insurtech, and neo-banking will all contribute to growth in the larger fintech space. That growth will be helped by favourable demographics, growing technology adoption, higher disposable incomes and an aware customer, united payments interface (UPI), among other factors.

The digital lending market — which is expected to grow to $515 billion in book size by 2030 — will also further the momentum in the industry. Sectors like agritech and proptech — weaved in with fintech — were also considered to be big bets. The report mentioned that the new asset classes like crypto and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will continue to attract investor interest.

“Though the fintech industry has witnessed phenomenal growth till date, the path to monetisation is increasingly becoming critical. Thus, leveraging existing user bases to distribute other financial products and expanding the addressable market from digital to ‘phygital’ is likely to bring in the required business model transformations for a relatively mature and sustainable fintech ecosystem,” said TC Meenakshi Sundaram, co-founder of Chiratae Ventures.

“For established fintech, porting business models to regulatory similar international markets after achieving product maturity domestically, especially in domains such as UPI enabled Payment Platforms, is expected to be the way forward,” he said.