Indian Bank’s Q4 loss widens to Rs 218 crore on higher provisioning

Indian Bank in a statement said that the provisions and contingencies for Q4 FY20 were at Rs 1921 crore as compared to Rs 1435 crore in Q4 FY 19.

Chennai-headquartered public sector lender Indian Bank on Tuesday reported a net loss of Rs 217.73 crore for the fourth quarter of FY20, compared to a net loss of Rs 189.77 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, widening the loss due to the increased provisioning for bad loans and other contingencies. Sequentially, the bank had reported a net profit of Rs 247.16 in third the quarter of FY20. The total income of the bank in Q4 stood at Rs 6334. 36 crore as compared to Rs 5537. 46 crore, registering a growth of 14.39%.

On the asset quality front, the bank’s gross NPA was at 6.87% declining y-o-y by 24 bps (7.11%) and sequentially by 33% (7.20%). Similarly, the net stood at 3.13% with a reduction of 62 bps y-o-y (3.75%) . Sequentially it came down by 37 bps (3.50%). The provision coverage ratio improved by 733 bps to 73.05% from 65.72%.

Indian Bank MD & CEO Padmaja Chunduru said that the asset quality metrics registered good improvement with gross NPA at 6.87% and net NPA at 3.13%, a reduction of 24 bps and 62 bps respectively.

Net interest income for Q4 was at Rs 2,003 crore, increasing by 14% over Q4 FY19, while net interest margin (NIM) was at 2.96%. Capital adequacy ratio as per Basel III guidelines was at 14.12% (FY19: 13.21%) as against regulatory requirement of 10.875%.

The bank said moratorium was granted to eligible borrowers in respect of EMIs and recovery of interest was deferred. However, full provisions were made for exposure to such borrowers as against the required provision.

The amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank was effective from April 1, 2020. Post amalgamation, the merged entity enjoys the benefits of larger balance sheet size, optimised capital utilisation and wider geographic reach leading to deeper penetration.

She said that the amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank has been successfully completed. The integration activities are proceeding as per expected timelines. The amalgamated entity would leverage on the combined strengths of both the banks to post impressive growth in FY 21 and would strive to be a forerunner in the Indian banking landscape.

On the Covid-19, the bank said though the challenges continue to unfold, it is gearing itself on all fronts to meet the same. The situation continues to be uncertain and the bank is evaluating the situation on an ongoing basis. The extent to which the Covid-19 pandemic will impact the bank’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, it said.

Major challenges for the bank would be from extended working capital cycle and reduced cash flows. The bank’s capital and liquidity position is strong and would continue to be the focus area for the bank during this period, it added.