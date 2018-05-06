Indian Banks Association draws plan to measure reform implementation by PSBs

Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has drawn a plan for measuring implementation of ‘reforms agenda’ by public sector banks on six specified parameters, which include customer responsiveness, credit off-take and digitalisation. (Reuters)

Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has drawn a plan for measuring implementation of ‘reforms agenda’ by public sector banks on six specified parameters, which include customer responsiveness, credit off-take and digitalisation. This assumes significance as the capital infusion in the state-owned banks is directly linked to their performance on reforms front. The government in October last year had unveiled a huge Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map for strengthening NPA-hit government owned banks, which includes re-capitalisation bonds, budgetary support, and equity dilution.

The IBA has decided to hire a consultant for “Measuring implementation of PSB Reforms Agenda – ‘Enhanced Access and Service Excellence’ (EASE)”. PSBs account for 70 per cent of the Indian banking system and play a critical role in the nation’s banking and economic growth landscape, the IBA said while inviting bids from consultants having a minimum turnover of Rs 100 crore in the past two years in India. “The massive recapitalisation of PSBs was approved by the government and it is important to ensure holistic and wide ranging reforms take place alongside to utilise this capital effectively,” it said. EASE encompasses a synergistic approach to ensuring prudential and clean lending, better customer service, enhanced credit availability, focus on MSMEs and better governance.

The banks, IBA said, would be monitored and measured on performance in the reforms agenda, which spans across six themes — customer responsiveness, responsible banking, credit off-take, PSBs as UdyamiMitra, financial inclusion and digitalisation, and ensuring outcomes with regard to HR practices. The banking sector is passing through tough times with non-performing assets (NPAs) crossing Rs 8.31 lakh crore at end-December 2017.