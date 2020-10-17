  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian Bank signs MoU with MoHUA, Sidbi for payment of subsidy to street vendors

By: |
October 17, 2020 1:30 AM

Padmaja Chunduru, MD CEO, Indian Bank, said street vendors represent a very important constituent in the urban economy and they offer varied services to the general public.

“They are involved in productive activities to get their livelihood and to support their families.“They are involved in productive activities to get their livelihood and to support their families.

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) for payment of subsidy and cash incentives to street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme.

Padmaja Chunduru, MD CEO, Indian Bank, said street vendors represent a very important constituent in the urban economy and they offer varied services to the general public.

Related News

“They are involved in productive activities to get their livelihood and to support their families.

“It is privilege for the bank to associate with PM SVANidhi scheme which is a flagship scheme of the Centre in line with agenda of Amanirbhar Bharat.

“The bank has developed an integrated online system to make payments of interest subvention and cash incentives to all street vendor beneficiaries across the country directly to their bank accounts through direct benefit transfer (DBT),” she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. Indian Bank signs MoU with MoHUA Sidbi for payment of subsidy to street vendors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Federal Bank Q2 net profit slips 26% to Rs 308 crore
2Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts home loan rate to 7 per cent; at par with SBI
3SC refuses to entertain plea against writing down of AT-1 bonds by Yes Bank