Indian Bank signs MoU with Government of Haryana

Written by PTI
Public sector Indian Bank has inked a pact with the Government of Haryana towards distribution of mobile phones to consumers through e-unified payment interface system, the bank said on Saturday.

As per the agreement, the city-headquartered bank would provide e-upi coupons to beneficiaries. The coupons can be redeemed without any credit or debit card allowing the customers to avail a mobile phone from a designated vendor, a bank statement here said.

Mobile distribution melas would be organised by the bank in Haryana under this initiative, it added.

