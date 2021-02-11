Indian Bank says customers may face service disruptions this weekend due to software migration

“Our bank has scheduled technical migration of CBS/ITMS software of erstwhile Allahabad bank with CBS/ITMS software of Indian Bank on 13-14 February 2021.
“As such, some of the services related to banking operations may be disrupted from 9 PM on February 12 to 9 AM on February 15, causing inconvenience to the bank’s customers/stakeholders on these dates,” Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The bank shall take all possible efforts for non-occurrence of any such disruptions and strive for immediate redressal/rectification for the disruptions observed, if any, it added.