Indian Bank rolls out the repo-linked vehicle and home loans

On the occasion of its founding day, the bank has also rolled out two other products with special features

Indian Bank on Thursday launched two new products, repo-linked home loan and vehicle loans, which will ensure instantaneous transmission of policy rate changes by the RBI to borrowers. On the occasion of its founding day, the bank has also rolled out two other products with special features — savings bank account for senior citizens, IB Samman, and retail loan scheme IB Eco-Vahan.

Speaking on the occasion, Indian Bank MD & CEO Padmaja Chunduru urged the employees to renew their commitment to the cause of the bank and work with passion to ensure customer satisfaction. Chunduru further added that the bank, in line with the recent direction of the government to all PSBs, has initiated the ‘bottom-up consultative process’ for a generation of innovative ideas born out of out-of-box thinking at the branch level. In this regard, all management personnel are moving to various places this week for two days to seek suggestions and ideas from the field for implementation.