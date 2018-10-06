​​​
  4. Indian Bank revises interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits

Indian Bank revises interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits

Public sector Indian Bank Saturday said it has revised the foreign currency non-resident banking term deposits with immediate effect.

By: | Chennai | Published: October 6, 2018 3:10 PM
indian bank, public sector indian Bank For deposits of two years and above, but less than threeyears, interest rates have been revised at 3.98 per cent.

Public sector Indian Bank Saturday said it has revised the foreign currency non-resident bankingterm deposits with immediate effect.

For FCNR(B) desposits, in USD terms, the revised interestrates for deposits of one year and above, but less than twoyears has been fixed at Rs 3.78 per cent, the cityheadquartered bank said in a statement.

For deposits of two years and above, but less than threeyears, interest rates have been revised at 3.98 per cent.

Interest rates for deposits of three years and above, butless than four years have been fixed at 4.06 per cent and fordeposits of four years and above, but less than five yearsinterest rates have been fixed at 4.07 per cent.

For deposits of upto five years, the interest rates havebeen fixed at 4.10 per cent, the release added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top