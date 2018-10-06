Indian Bank revises interest rates on FCNR(B) deposits

For deposits of two years and above, but less than threeyears, interest rates have been revised at 3.98 per cent.

Public sector Indian Bank Saturday said it has revised the foreign currency non-resident bankingterm deposits with immediate effect.

For FCNR(B) desposits, in USD terms, the revised interestrates for deposits of one year and above, but less than twoyears has been fixed at Rs 3.78 per cent, the cityheadquartered bank said in a statement.

For deposits of two years and above, but less than threeyears, interest rates have been revised at 3.98 per cent.

Interest rates for deposits of three years and above, butless than four years have been fixed at 4.06 per cent and fordeposits of four years and above, but less than five yearsinterest rates have been fixed at 4.07 per cent.

For deposits of upto five years, the interest rates havebeen fixed at 4.10 per cent, the release added.