Indian Bank Q2 profit slips 67 per cent at Rs 150 crore

State-owned Indian Bank Friday reported a 66.7 per cent dip in its net profit at Rs 150.1 crore for the second quarter ended September on account of increase in bad loans.

Bank’s net profit in the corresponding July-September quarter of 2017-18 was at Rs 451.5 crore. However, total income of the bank increased to Rs 5,129.16 crore for the September quarter this year, from Rs 4,874.16 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Asset quality deteriorated with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rising up to 7.16 per cent of the gross advances as on end-September 2018, as against 6.67 per cent by September 2017.

Net NPAs, too increased to 4.23 per cent of the net advances at the end of second quarter of this fiscal, from 3.41 per cent in the year-ago period. The bank’s provisioning for bad loans and contingencies was raised to Rs 1,004.3 crore for the July-September quarter, up from Rs 744.55 crore for the same period a year earlier.

Provisioning for bad loans alone stood at Rs 752.47 crore, up from Rs 633.36 crore as on September 30, 2017.

Provision Coverage Ratio stood at 60.82 per cent as on September 30, 2018.

During the half year, the bank has appropriated the recovery of Rs 94.61 crore in a fully provided NPA account in accordance with the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Based on a legal opinion obtained and pending issuance of final order on the appeal filed, the amount recovered has been considered as part of NPA recovery, it said.