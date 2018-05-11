Indian Bank profit dips 59% to Rs 132 cr

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 59% decline in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 131.98 crore.

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 59% decline in its fourth quarter net profit at Rs 131.98 crore, as compared to Rs 319.70 crore in the corresponding period of last year, due to higher provisioning towards sticky assets coupled with the impact of the hardening of the bond market. Addressing a press conference here, Kishor Kharat, MD & CEO of Indian Bank, said the profit has come down in Q4, also due to the impact of RBI’s February 12 circular on bad loan resolution. According to the RBI circular, the banks were required to disclose defaults even if the interest repayment is overdue by just one day. He said that because of the one circular issued by RBI, accounts were to be downgraded, requiring increased provisioning towards bad loans. In Q4, the bank had to make provision of Rs 1772.03 crore towards bad assets as compared to rs 608.42 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The shares of Indian Bank on Thursday closed 8.17% down at Rs 314 as against the previous close of Rs 341.95.

He said that the gross NPA of the bank has come down by 10 bps at 7.37% as against 7.47% while net NPA was down by 58 bps at 3.81% as against 4.39%. The provision coverage ratio was up by 613 bps at 64.27% as against 58.14%.

The hardening of the bond market also occurred during the fourth quarter of last financial year and there was pressure on the bank’s profits. “Profit on the investment was not also there because of the hardening of the bond,” he said. Total income of the bank for the fourth quarter went up to Rs 4,954.20 crore from Rs 4,601.89 crore registered during same period of last year. For the full year ended March 31, 2018 total income of the bank went up to rs 5,113.15 crore from rs 4,423.95 crore registered during year-ago period.

The slippages during the fourth quarter were mainly due to the impact of the RBI circular. “So, fresh slippages in last quarter was at Rs 2,988 crore. All those slippages accounts were under reservation. All the reservation mechanisms were withdrawn, those accounts were downgraded,” he said. Kharat said on the asset quality front, the bank, as part of its five-year plan has chalked out measures to bring down the net NPA to less than 3%. “Last year net NPA was 4.39% and we were well within our target of bringing it closer to 3%. In fact, it has come down to 3.81%,” he said. Regarding recovery, he said the bank was expecting close to Rs 2,000 crore during the current financial year, mainly through resolution plans by the NCLT.

“ Out of the two lists released by RBI for NCLT resolution, we have 18 accounts and some are nearing resolution. Besides, we have own our own had moved NCLT taking the total number to 41 accounts,” he said. He said that the bank has already spelt out its five- year plan and that it will be raising capital as and when required. “This year also we will raise capital. Quantum and all those details will be worked out. Last year, in our AGM, shareholders have given us permission to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore. Now we will start working on capital raising plans,” he said.