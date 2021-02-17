Indian Bank completes core banking integration

Customers of erstwhile Allahabad Bank have been migrated to IndOASIS , the mobile banking App of Indian Bank, and they can avail mobile banking services with their existing credentials.

Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank on Tuesday announced the successful integration of its consolidated core banking solution (CBS) platform, following the merger of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank, effective April 1, 2020.

The CBS and all channels were made available for use by branches and customers on February 15. The integrated CBS is running smoothly across branches and channels. Indian Bank in a statement said that this was a ‘big bang’ merger by the CBS provider, TCS where the data of 3000 plus branches and all channels of erstwhile Allahabad Bank were migrated seamlessly to the Indian Bank database. The customer account numbers of both the banks remain unchanged and the login credentials of internet banking and mobile banking were also retained.

Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, Indian Bank, said :“This was the final step in our amalgamation journey ‘Project Sangam’… The support and cooperation from TCS (technology partner) and Deloitte (merger consultant) and the way they worked shoulder to shoulder with our team made this possible.”