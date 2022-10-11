scorecardresearch
Incremental credit at 13-year high in August: Report￼

Housing loans, with a share of 49.0% within retail, grew 16.4% in August, compared with 11.6% in the year-ago period.

“Credit growth is likely to remain elevated in the short term due to the onset of the festival season,” the report said.

Incremental bank credit offtake rose 4.8% in August, the highest growth reported in 13 years, and after a negative growth for three years, CareEdge Ratings said in a report on Monday. Retail loans rose 7.9%, compared with a 1.6% growth in the year-ago period. Industry credit rose 1.2% in the month under review, against a 2.6% decline in the year-ago period, due to inflation-induced working capital requirements and improvement in capacity utilisation, the report said.

Services credit rose 4.8%, against a fall of 2.8% in August 2021, CareEdge said, adding that gross credit registered a handsome growth of 15.5% YoY in August from 6.7% over a year ago.

“Credit growth is likely to remain elevated in the short term due to the onset of the festival season,” the report said. “Medium-term prospects look promising with diminished corporate stress and a substantial buffer for provisions. However, inflation remains a key risk. Even as RBI has managed domestic inflation to some extent, global inflation has remained high despite hawkish policies. This may lead to demand issues globally causing second-order effects in India.”

In terms of sub-segment performance, the key drivers were: Other personal loans (growth of 23.1%), housing (growth of 16.4%), vehicle loans (growth of 19.5%), MSME (growth of 30.2%), NBFCs (growth of 27.8%) and trade (growth of 16.9%), the agency said.

Retail loans, the largest segment with a 31.6% share in the overall bank credit, saw a robust growth of 19.5% year-on-year in August, primarily due to growth in other personal loans (23.1%), credit card receivables (27.3%) and consumer durable loans (65.2%), driven by a low base, onset of the festival season and stable job market condition. All sub-segments reported growth within the retail loans segment.

Housing loans, with a share of 49.0% within retail, grew 16.4% in August, compared with 11.6% in the year-ago period. Vehicle loans (share of 12.2% in retail) registered a growth of 19.5%, against a growth of 11.1% in the year-ago period.

Consumer durables (share of 0.9% within retail) posted a robust growth of 65.2% in August, compared with a growth of 46.6% in the year-ago period.

Incremental credit growth of the retail segment stood at 7.9% in August, from 1.6% over a year ago. In absolute terms, credit outstanding was at ₹36.5 trillion as of August 26, up from ₹33.8 trillion as of March 25, the rating agency said.

Services sector credit rose 17.2% compared with a marginal growth of 2.1% a year ago, due to growth in NBFCs and wholesale trade.

Outstanding industry credit stood at ₹31.9 trillion as of August 26, 2022 , up from ₹31.6 trillion as of March 25.

