Imran Amin Siddiqui assumes charge as Indian Bank ED

March 12, 2021 7:52 AM

Imran Amin Siddiqui has assumed charge as executive director of Indian Bank with effect from March 10.

Imran Amin Siddiqui has assumed charge as executive director of Indian Bank with effect from March 10. Prior to being elevated as an executive director, he was GM, resources and government relationship department of Indian Bank. He started his banking career with erstwhile Allahabad Bank as a SSI field officer in 1987.

In his career spanning over 33 years, he has worked in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in various capacities.
In the capacity as field general manager, he headed the entire West Bengal and all the north east states, said release by Indian Bank.

He has also headed different verticals like credit department, credit monitoring department and resources & government relationship department, etc., at the corporate office/head offices.

