Improved show: Yes Bank posts 29% growth in Q4 profit

Yes Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 1,179.44 crore for the quarter ended March 31, up 29% from the corresponding period in the previous year, on the back of a 31% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 2,154.2 crore. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest paid by the bank.

The private sector lender’s net interest margin dipped to 3.4% from 3.5% at the end of December and from 3.6% at the end of March 2017. The bank’s provisions rose 29% y-o-y to Rs 399.6 crore.

Asset quality at the bank improved from the previous quarter, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio falling to 1.28% from 1.72% and the net NPA ratio dropping 29 basis points to 0.64%.

Total advances till March 31 stood at Rs 2.03 lakh crore, up 54% from the previous year, while total deposits grew 40.5% y-o-y to Rs 2.01 lakh crore. The CASA or current accounts savings accounts ratio stood at 36.5%, against 36.3% at the end of March 2017.

The bank sold two assets aggregating Rs 589.4 crore to asset reconstruction companies during the quarter, both of which had been recognised as NPAs in the September quarter. The bank has an exposure of Rs 969 crore to nine of the 40 accounts mandated for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It has made provisions to the extent of 50% against accounts in the RBI’s first list and 43% against those in the second list.

Yes Bank reported a divergence of Rs 6,355.2 crore between the regulator’s assessment of NPAs at the bank at the end of FY17 and its own. After adjusting for the divergence in provisioning, net profit for FY17 stood at Rs 2,316.1 crore.

The Yes Bank scrip gained 8.3% to close at Rs 352.05 on the BSE on Thursday.