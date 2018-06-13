Important alert for HDFC Bank Debit Card holders – What users must know

HDFC Bank has issued an important update regarding the debit card. (Reuters)

HDFC Bank has issued an important update regarding the debit card. The private lender on Wednesday via email informed that the ATM/Debit Card access system will be under maintenance on June 14. “Dear Customer, Thank You for banking with us! Due to a software upgrade, our ATM/ Debit Card access system will be under maintenance from 00:30 AM to 05:00 AM on 14th June 2018. We regret any inconvenience caused. Assuring you of our best of services, always.”

Earlier, it was reported that HDFC’s real estate fund has acquired a “significant minority” stake in Noida-based ATS group firm HomeKraft and will create a USD 300 million corpus to develop affordable and mid-income housing projects.

Meanwhile, HDFC was ranked as the fifth biggest public company globally in the ‘consumer financial services category’ according to a list by Forbes magazine. American Express has topped the list, while Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only company from India which has managed to feature the list. Indiabulls is ranked at 13th place. In the consumer financial services category, HDFC’s rank has moved up from 7th place last year. Other consumer financial services companies which made to the list are Capital One Financial at the 159 place, followed by Visa (164), Orix (254), PayPal (337), Synchrony Financial (340), Discover Financial Services (356), and Mastercard (367), among others.

As for the overall list, China’s banking behemoth ICBC, while HDFC took the 321st place from its earlier rank of 404 a year ago. There are a total of 58 Indian companies on the overall list of 2,000 firms from across the world. These include Reliance Industries at 83rd place, the only from India in the top-100. Besides, HDFC Bank is at 202nd, ONGC at 266th, Indian Oil at 270th and ICICI Bank at 320th.

Collectively, the companies on this list account for USD 39.1 trillion in sales, USD 3.2 trillion in profit, USD 189 trillion in assets and USD 56.8 trillion in market value.