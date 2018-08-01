Important alert for HDFC Bank customers who use Mobile Banking App

Here is the full text of the message sent by HDFC Bank for its customers.

This is an important alert for you, if you use HDFC Bank Mobile Banking App. According to a text message sent by HDFC Bank, the old app will stop working on 3rd August 2018 and will display network issue, hence the bank has requested users to update the app before 3rd Aug’18.

“Important update about HDFC Bank MobileBanking App! Please update the app before 3rd Aug’18. Our older app will stop working & will display network issue.”

Earlier, on July 31st, the Board of Directors of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC) had announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, following its meeting on Monday, July 30, 2018 in Mumbai.

FINANCIAL RESULTS: Key points

-The profit before tax, dividend and sale of investments for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 stood at Rs 2,484 crore compared to Rs 1,960 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing a growth of 27%.

-For the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Corporation received dividend of Rs 511 crore from HDFC Bank Limited, while in the previous year, dividend from HDFC Bank was received in the second quarter.

-The profit before tax for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 stood at Rs 3,070 crore compared to Rs 2,022 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

-The reported profit after tax before other comprehensive income as per Ind AS for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 stood at Rs 2,190 crore compared to Rs 1,424 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, representing an increase of 54%.