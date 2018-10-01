IL&FS default: Government moves NCLT for management change at crisis hit infra lender

The major shareholders of IL&FS include LIC, SBI and Central Bank of India. IL&FS has a debt burden of over Rs 90,000 crore.

The government has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for change of management at the crisis-hit IL&FS, PTI reported citing an unidentified senior official. The corporate affairs ministry has approached the tribunal in this matter, the report said. IL&FS has a debt burden of over Rs 90,000 crore.

While LIC has a 25.34 percent stake, Orix Corporation of Japan, its second-biggest shareholder, with a 23.5 percent holding, is yet to decide on raising its stake. HDFC, with a 9.02 percent share, is unwilling to increase its exposure. The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Central Bank of India hold 12.56 percent and 7.67 percent each, respectively.

Meanwhile, even as IL&FS defaulted on more repayments on Saturday, the IL&FS board, at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM), said it expects its largest shareholder, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as well as state-owned State Bank of India (SBI), to infuse more capital by subscribing to its proposed Rs 4,500-crore rights issue.

IL&FS told exchanges on Saturday that it has defaulted on payments of Rs 242.93 crore, of which Rs 71.33 crore is a term loan, and the remaining were due as interest and principal repayments on non-convertible debentures.

“They will develop a comprehensive, detailed plan for restructuring of the group in order to demonstrate to creditors and shareholders the intrinsic value of the group was sufficient in repaying its liabilities.. We will also continue to pursue an application under Section 230 of the Companies Act to ensure we have the moratorium we require to satisfy creditors and shareholders,” Hari Sankaran, IL&FS group vice-chairman and managing director, said in a video statement on Saturday.