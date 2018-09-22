IL&FS CEO Ramesh Bawa quits: All you need to know about financial crisis at conglomerate

IL&FS CEO Ramesh Bawa quits: All you need to know about the crisis

IL&FS on Friday said that its managing director and chief executive officer Ramesh Bawa has resigned from his position. The resignation of Bawa has come amid tight liquidity situation at the group, even leading to defaults on interest payments.

Along with Bawa, four other independent directors and a non-executive director have also quit the company. Moreover, the company has received another setback from Delhi High Court, which restrained its roads arm IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) from selling any of its assets till December 7.

Here’s all you need to know about the crisis in IL&FS