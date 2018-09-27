​​​
  4. IL&FS crisis: 7 defaults in 15 days; IL&FS fails to service Rs 52.43 crore worth short-term deposit today

IL&FS crisis: 7 defaults in 15 days; IL&FS fails to service Rs 52.43 crore worth short-term deposit today

Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Finance Services (IL&FS) on Thursday defaulted on Rs 52.43 crore worth of short-term deposits, while the total number of defaults reached seven in last 15 days, Reuters reported.

By: | Updated: September 27, 2018 6:48 PM
IL&FS crisis: 7 defaults in 15 days; IL&FS fails to service Rs 52.43 crore worth short-term deposit today Major shareholder LIC recently assured that it would not let crisis-hit IL&FS collapse

Cash-strapped Infrastructure Leasing and Finance Services (IL&FS) on Thursday defaulted on Rs 52.43 crore worth of short-term deposits, while the total number of defaults reached seven in last 15 days, Reuters reported. The conglomerate, which is facing liquidity issues, failed to service five bank loans between September 12 and September 26. On September 25, it also failed to service short-term deposit worth Rs 103.53 crore.

Earlier in the day, news agency PTI reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the meeting with the shareholders of the debt-laden company scheduled on Friday. Major shareholder LIC recently assured that it would not let the crisis-hit company collapse.

Updates follow soon…

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top