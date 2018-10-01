IL&FS crisis: Government puts Uday Kotak in-charge, moves in swiftly to clean up the mess

The NCLT Mumbai has allowed the government to take over IL&FS board with veteran banker Uday Kotak heading the newly formed board, TV news channels reported. The six-member board will have: Uday Kotak of the Kotak Mahindra Bank, retired IAS officer Vineet Nayyar, former Sebi chairperson G N Bajpai, ICICI’s non-executive chairperson G C Chaturvedi, IAS officer Malini Shankar and senior bureaucrat from CAG Nand Kishore. The new board will meet October 8 this year.

A Mumbai bench of judges M K Shrawat and Ravikumar Duraisamy approved the takeover of IL&FS board by government nominees, saying the mismanagement at the crisis-ridden IL&FS made the present case a fit one for invoking Article 241 (2) of the Companies Act-2013, that provides for the suppression of the existing board.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the government had moved NCLT for change of management at the crisis-hit IL&FS. The company has a debt burden of over Rs 90,000 crore.

While LIC has a 25.34 percent stake, Orix Corporation of Japan is its second-biggest shareholder, with a 23.5 percent holding. HDFC, with a 9.02 percent share follows next ahead of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Central Bank of India that hold 12.56 percent and 7.67 percent each, respectively.

Even as IL&FS defaulted on more repayments on Saturday, the board, at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) had said it expects its largest shareholder, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as well as State Bank of India (SBI), to infuse more capital by subscribing to its proposed Rs 4,500-crore rights issue.