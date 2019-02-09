IDFC posts 11-fold rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 26 crore due to tax adjustment

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 4:09 PM

The company's total income was down at Rs 7.87 crore in the period under review from Rs 13.26 crore a year ago.

idfc, q3, net profit, industry news, banking sector news, April-December 2018, last fiscal, IDFC news,For April-December 2018, the net profit of the company was Rs 153.78 crore as compared to Rs 152.65 crore for the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

IDFC on Saturday reported an 11-fold jump in net profit for the December quarter at Rs 26.28 crore, mainly due to a tax adjustment. The company’s standalone net profit stood at Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2017, it said in a statement. The company’s total income was down at Rs 7.87 crore in the period under review from Rs 13.26 crore a year ago.

However, there was a tax adjustment of Rs 31.41 crore in favour of the company in the third quarter of the fiscal. For April-December 2018, the net profit of the company was Rs 153.78 crore as compared to Rs 152.65 crore for the corresponding period of the last fiscal. The company is engaged in only one segment — investment business — and as such there is no separate reportable segment as per lnd AS-106 ‘Operating Segments’, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. IDFC posts 11-fold rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 26 crore due to tax adjustment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition