scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

IDFC gets nod for change in control of IDFC MF

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, IDFC Ltd informed that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, in a letter addressed to its subsidiary IDFC AMC, approved the change in control.

Written by Mithun Dasgupta
IDFC gets nod for change in control of IDFC MF
In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, IDFC Ltd informed that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, in a letter addressed to its subsidiary IDFC AMC, approved the change in control.

Capital markets regulator Sebi has approved the change in control of IDFC Asset Management Company from IDFC Ltd to Bandhan Financial Holdings (BFHL), the holding company of Bandhan Bank.

In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, IDFC Ltd informed that the Securities and Exchange Board of India, in a letter addressed to its subsidiary IDFC AMC, approved the change in control. Notably, a consortium, led by BFHL, in April this year had acquired IDFC AMC for rS 4,500 crore.

The BFHL consortium includes Lathe Investment Pte, an affiliate of Singapore’s GIC, and Tangerine Investments and Infinity Partners, affiliates of ChrysCapital. While BFHL will hold around 60% in the AMC, Lathe and Tangerine will hold 20% and 18.52%, respectively. The proposed transaction was subject to requisite regulatory and other approvals

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.