  • MORE MARKET STATS

IDFC First Bank launches video KYC facility for customers to open savings accounts

By: |
Published: May 28, 2020 3:12:55 PM

The zero-contact method completely does away with paper work or biometric verification, thereby removing physical interaction between the bank and customer from the know your customer (KYC) process.

IDFC First Bank, video KYC facilty banks, modern banking, online banking, opening bank accounts online, zero-contact banking, banking during coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus in India, coronavirus case study, COVID-19The pandemic has altered the way customers want to interact with their banks.

IDFC First Bank has launched video KYC facility so that customers can open savings accounts without the need to visit a branch office.

The zero-contact method completely does away with paper work or biometric verification, thereby removing physical interaction between the bank and customer from the know your customer (KYC) process, IDFC First Bank said in a release.

Related News

Customers can start earning 7 per cent interest and maximise their returns on funds held or invested anywhere else, it added.

“Video KYC makes the online journey for opening savings accounts simple and fast as customers do not have to venture outside their homes or meet anyone from the bank to complete the process,” said Amit Kumar, Head, Retail Liabilities, IDFC First Bank.

This is especially relevant in the current times given loss of incomes and low returns offered by most other options, Kumar said.

The RBI-sanctioned video-based KYC process for opening of online savings account allows customers to open a full-fledged savings account with no limit on maximum account balance.

The pandemic has altered the way customers want to interact with their banks as they increasingly rely on digital and mobile channels to transact, the lender said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. IDFC First Bank launches video KYC facility for customers to open savings accounts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 crisis: ‘Indian banks need $20 billion in fresh capital’
2IDFC First Bank to give 7% interest on savings account opened through video KYC
3Interest on deposits drops to 17-year low