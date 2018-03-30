​​ ​
  4. IDBI loan fraud: CBI registers three fresh FIRs in Rs 743 crore NPA case

IDBI loan fraud: CBI registers three fresh FIRs in Rs 743 crore NPA case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three fresh FIRs in Rs 743 crore loan fraud reported at IDBI bank branch in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.

By: | Published: March 30, 2018 10:49 AM

 

Nirav Modi, IDBI Bank, PNB fraud cse, idbi bank fraud, idbi bank news, idbi bank share price, idbi bank, CBI, PNB fraud, PNB scam, shares, stock market, india markets The loans were issued from the bank’s Palangi branch to avail kisan credit cards and pisciculture related work. (Reuters)

In the Rs 743 crore loan fraud reported at IDBI bank branch in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three fresh FIRs. The complaints have been filed against three accused namely  B K Sahoo, retired DGM of the bank R Damodaran and the then DGM Battu Rama Rao in relation to issuance of loans for pisciculture and Kisan credit cards which have become non-performing assets, The Indian Express reported. In total there are 41 accused named in these three separate FIRs, report said.

The cases have been registered by the CBI in relation to loans of Rs 394 crore, Rs 160 crore and Rs 189 crore which were issued between 2009 and 2012. The loans were issued from the bank’s Palangi branch to avail kisan credit cards and pisciculture related work, The Indian Express reported.

It is alleged that the loans were disbursed without any proper pre and post sanction inquiry and ignoring the end use of the loaned amount. Both Damodaran and Rao are accused of directing the bank branch officials to ignore the condition that only allows sanctioning of loans for operation of operation of primary activity or fish tank activity within 50 km from the branch location.

Both are accused of breaching loan sanction limit of Rs 25 lakh for KCC loan and bypassing agri-processing centre. They are also accused of instructing officials in the branch about issuance of loans on the basis of intentionally overvalued collateral assets, FIR said. They are also accuse dof furnishing inflated net worth certificates with respect to the loan borrowers.

IDBI Bank on Tuesday informed that loans to the tune of Rs 772 crore have been issued by five of its branches located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its share price tanked as a result. The shares closed at Rs 71.75 down nearly 6 percent on NSE on Wednesday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Mallikarjun J Iyyer
    Mar 30, 2018 at 12:04 pm
    why cant we some amendments in naming banks by giving blanket authority to create frauds. like xsss bank and Frauds corp. after all we have accepted frauds moving away from corruption that is what they say now a days that their is no corruption and lokpal creation is in itself redundant while WE, the peepal should accepts frauds as part of necessary evil.
    Reply

    Go to Top