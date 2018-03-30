IDBI loan fraud: CBI registers three fresh FIRs in Rs 743 crore NPA case

The loans were issued from the bank’s Palangi branch to avail kisan credit cards and pisciculture related work. (Reuters)

In the Rs 743 crore loan fraud reported at IDBI bank branch in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered three fresh FIRs. The complaints have been filed against three accused namely B K Sahoo, retired DGM of the bank R Damodaran and the then DGM Battu Rama Rao in relation to issuance of loans for pisciculture and Kisan credit cards which have become non-performing assets, The Indian Express reported. In total there are 41 accused named in these three separate FIRs, report said.

The cases have been registered by the CBI in relation to loans of Rs 394 crore, Rs 160 crore and Rs 189 crore which were issued between 2009 and 2012. The loans were issued from the bank’s Palangi branch to avail kisan credit cards and pisciculture related work, The Indian Express reported.

It is alleged that the loans were disbursed without any proper pre and post sanction inquiry and ignoring the end use of the loaned amount. Both Damodaran and Rao are accused of directing the bank branch officials to ignore the condition that only allows sanctioning of loans for operation of operation of primary activity or fish tank activity within 50 km from the branch location.

Both are accused of breaching loan sanction limit of Rs 25 lakh for KCC loan and bypassing agri-processing centre. They are also accused of instructing officials in the branch about issuance of loans on the basis of intentionally overvalued collateral assets, FIR said. They are also accuse dof furnishing inflated net worth certificates with respect to the loan borrowers.

IDBI Bank on Tuesday informed that loans to the tune of Rs 772 crore have been issued by five of its branches located in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its share price tanked as a result. The shares closed at Rs 71.75 down nearly 6 percent on NSE on Wednesday.